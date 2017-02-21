Breaking News
CNN
Toggle Search
Search
Election Results
Nation
World
Our Team
CNN.com
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Santorum: Anti-Semitic acts coming from Muslims
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Santorum: Anti-Semitic acts coming from Muslims
Former senator Rick Santorum and former New York City Council Speaker Christine Quinn debate why President Donald Trump hasn't condemned anti-Semitic acts in the US.
Source: CNN
Donald Trump & Israel (7 Videos)
Santorum: Anti-Semitic acts coming from Muslims
Zakaria: Trump's Mideast plan makes no sense
Trump: UN treats Israel 'very, very unfairly'
Trump on anti-Semitism in US: We will stop it
What's the Israeli-Palestinian two-state solution?
Trump: Flynn a wonderful man, treated unfairly
Trump, first lady greet Netanyahu
White House statement on Israel is significant
See More
Santorum: Anti-Semitic acts coming from Muslims
New Day
Former senator Rick Santorum and former New York City Council Speaker Christine Quinn debate why President Donald Trump hasn't condemned anti-Semitic acts in the US.
Source: CNN