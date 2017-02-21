Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Santorum: Anti-Semitic acts coming from Muslims

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Santorum: Anti-Semitic acts coming from Muslims

Former senator Rick Santorum and former New York City Council Speaker Christine Quinn debate why President Donald Trump hasn't condemned anti-Semitic acts in the US.
Source: CNN

Donald Trump & Israel (7 Videos)

See More

Santorum: Anti-Semitic acts coming from Muslims

New Day

Former senator Rick Santorum and former New York City Council Speaker Christine Quinn debate why President Donald Trump hasn't condemned anti-Semitic acts in the US.
Source: CNN