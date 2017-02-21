Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    69 years of addresses to Congress

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

69 years of addresses to Congress

A look back at presidents' speeches to joint sessions of Congress from 1947-2016.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

69 years of addresses to Congress

A look back at presidents' speeches to joint sessions of Congress from 1947-2016.
Source: CNN