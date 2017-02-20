Lewandowski: Trump never wanted Russia's help

On "The Axe Files" with David Axelrod, former campaign manager to President Trump Corey Lewandowski said that never in his tenure did Trump ever talk about wanting help from the Russians. Lewandowski also addressed the mass voter fraud Trump has alleged in New Hampshire.
