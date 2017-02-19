Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

MELBOURNE, FL - FEBRUARY 18: President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at the AeroMod International hangar at Orlando Melbourne International Airport on February 18, 2017 in Melbourne, Florida. President Trump is holding his rally as he continues to try to push his agenda through in Washington, DC. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
MELBOURNE, FL - FEBRUARY 18: President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at the AeroMod International hangar at Orlando Melbourne International Airport on February 18, 2017 in Melbourne, Florida. President Trump is holding his rally as he continues to try to push his agenda through in Washington, DC. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump tweets clarification of Sweden remarks

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump tweets clarification of Sweden remarks

President Trump clarified via Twitter that his recent comments regarding Sweden were in reference to a report he saw on Fox News the night before.
Source: CNN

Donald Trump and the media (15 Videos)

See More

Trump tweets clarification of Sweden remarks

Newsroom

President Trump clarified via Twitter that his recent comments regarding Sweden were in reference to a report he saw on Fox News the night before.
Source: CNN