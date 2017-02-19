Breaking News
CNN
Toggle Search
Search
Election Results
Nation
World
Our Team
CNN.com
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Trump tweets clarification of Sweden remarks
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Trump tweets clarification of Sweden remarks
President Trump clarified via Twitter that his recent comments regarding Sweden were in reference to a report he saw on Fox News the night before.
Source: CNN
Donald Trump and the media (15 Videos)
Trump tweets clarification of Sweden remarks
President Trump starts rally attacking media
CNN anchor to Trump: Jefferson favored media
McCain: Dictators start by suppressing media
Trump says country's greatest enemy is media
Trump: Press illegally gets information
Cooper: I know we covered attacks; I was there
Trump claims media won't cover terror attacks
Trump may tweet, but he prefers the papers
'Our intention is never to lie to you'
Spicer: Inauguration had largest audience ever
Trump asks crowd: Should I keep Twitter?
Trump talks about his Twitter habits
Trump says he is at 'war with the media'
Donald Trump on the media, then and now
Trump shuts down CNN reporter
See More
Trump tweets clarification of Sweden remarks
Newsroom
President Trump clarified via Twitter that his recent comments regarding Sweden were in reference to a report he saw on Fox News the night before.
Source: CNN