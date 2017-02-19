Breaking News

President Donald Trump waves to the crowd during a campaign rally at the AeroMod International hangar at Orlando Melbourne International Airport on February 18, 2017 in Melbourne, Florida. President Trump is holding his rally as he continues to try to push his agenda through in Washington, DC.
    Trump: Last night in Sweden ...

President Trump's reference to "what's happening last night in Sweden" is raising many questions around the Internet.
