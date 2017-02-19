Breaking News

President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at the AeroMod International hangar at Orlando Melbourne International Airport on February 18, 2017 in Melbourne, Florida. President Trump is holding his rally as he continues to try to push his agenda through in Washington, DC.
    Trump's Sweden remark raises questions

During a campaign-style rally in Melbourne, Florida, President Donald Trump defended his travel ban and referenced an incident in Sweden that did not happen.
Source: CNN

