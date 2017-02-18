Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

John McCain Meet The Press
John McCain Meet The Press

    JUST WATCHED

    McCain: Dictators start by suppressing media

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

McCain: Dictators start by suppressing media

Speaking to NBC's Chuck Todd, Sen. John McCain slammed President Trump's attacks on the media, stating that dictators "get started by suppressing free press."
Source: CNN

Donald Trump and the media (15 Videos)

See More

McCain: Dictators start by suppressing media

Newsroom

Speaking to NBC's Chuck Todd, Sen. John McCain slammed President Trump's attacks on the media, stating that dictators "get started by suppressing free press."
Source: CNN