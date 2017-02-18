Breaking News
Speaking to NBC's Chuck Todd, Sen. John McCain slammed President Trump's attacks on the media, stating that dictators "get started by suppressing free press."
McCain: Dictators start by suppressing media
Speaking to NBC's Chuck Todd, Sen. John McCain slammed President Trump's attacks on the media, stating that dictators "get started by suppressing free press."
