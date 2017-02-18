Trump supporter: I salute a cardboard Trump

Breaking News

Gene Huber Trump supporter
Gene Huber Trump supporter

Trump supporter Gene Huber spoke to CNN's Pamela Brown after President Trump invited him on stage at his Melbourne, Florida, rally.
