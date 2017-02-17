Trump dodges anti-Semitism questions

Breaking News

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 16: U.S. President Donald Trump calls on a reporter during a news conference announcing Alexander Acosta as the new Labor Secretary nominee in the East Room at the White House on February 16, 2017 in Washington, DC. The announcement comes a day after Andrew Puzder withdrew his nomination. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
President Donald Trump's responses to questions on anti-Semitism have left some Americans confused and others angry. CNN's Sara Ganim reports.
Source: CNN