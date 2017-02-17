Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Shermichael
Shermichael

    JUST WATCHED

    Housing official fired for criticizing Trump

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Housing official fired for criticizing Trump

An appointee at the Department of Housing and Urban Development, Shermichael Singleton, was fired for having criticized President Trump in an opinion piece he wrote in October 2016.
Source: CNN

Who is in Trump's cabinet? (15 Videos)

See More

Housing official fired for criticizing Trump

New Day

An appointee at the Department of Housing and Urban Development, Shermichael Singleton, was fired for having criticized President Trump in an opinion piece he wrote in October 2016.
Source: CNN