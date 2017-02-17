Breaking News
CNN
Toggle Search
Search
Election Results
Nation
World
Our Team
CNN.com
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Housing official fired for criticizing Trump
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Housing official fired for criticizing Trump
An appointee at the Department of Housing and Urban Development, Shermichael Singleton, was fired for having criticized President Trump in an opinion piece he wrote in October 2016.
Source: CNN
Who is in Trump's cabinet? (15 Videos)
Housing official fired for criticizing Trump
Mounting problems stall Trump's labor pick
DeVos: Confirmation drama was a bear
Mattis: Iran biggest state sponsor of terror
Tillerson sworn in as secretary of state
Protester shouts after Sessions approval
Democrats boycott HSS, treasury nominees
Senate confirms Mattis as defense secretary
Nikki Haley in 60 seconds
Ben Carson in 60 seconds
Tom Price in 60 seconds
Wilbur Ross in 60 seconds
Steve Mnuchin in 60 seconds
Rick Perry in 60 seconds
Who is James Mattis?
Rex Tillerson in 60 seconds
See More
Housing official fired for criticizing Trump
New Day
An appointee at the Department of Housing and Urban Development, Shermichael Singleton, was fired for having criticized President Trump in an opinion piece he wrote in October 2016.
Source: CNN