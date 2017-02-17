Breaking News

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 18: Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt, President-elect Donald Trump's choice to head the Environmental Protection Agency, testifies during his confirmation hearing before the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works on Capitol Hill January 18, 2017 in Washington, DC. Pruitt is expected to face tough questioning about his stance on climate change and ties to the oil and gas industry. (Photo by Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images)
    Group files lawsuit against Scott Pruitt

Scott Pruitt is confirmed to the head of the Environmental Protection Agency, the same agency he fought against as Oklahoma's attorney general. CNN's Rene Marsh reports.
Source: CNN

