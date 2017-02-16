Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

trump things
trump things

    JUST WATCHED

    US Rep. compares Trump to 'Stranger Things'

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

US Rep. compares Trump to 'Stranger Things'

Rhode Island Rep. David Cicilline compared President Donald Trump's administration to the hit Netflix original series, "Stranger Things," while addressing the US House of Representatives.
Source: HOUSE TV

President Donald Trump (15 Videos)

See More

US Rep. compares Trump to 'Stranger Things'

Rhode Island Rep. David Cicilline compared President Donald Trump's administration to the hit Netflix original series, "Stranger Things," while addressing the US House of Representatives.
Source: HOUSE TV