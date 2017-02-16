Outsider may review intelligence agencies

Breaking News

The White House is considering tapping Stephen Feinberg, founder of a New York investment firm and a longtime friend to President Donald Trump, to conduct a review of US intelligence agencies, according to US officials with knowledge of the plans. CNN's Jim Sciutto reports.
Source: CNN