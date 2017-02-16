Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Trump press conference Jake Tapper unhinged_00000000
Trump press conference Jake Tapper unhinged_00000000

    JUST WATCHED

    Tapper: Trump's presser was unhinged

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Tapper: Trump's presser was unhinged

CNN's Jake Tapper discusses President Trump's press conference where he introduced his new labor secretary nominee and took extensive questions from the press.
Source: CNN

Donald Trump press conference 2/16/17 (12 Videos)

See More

Tapper: Trump's presser was unhinged

Newsroom

CNN's Jake Tapper discusses President Trump's press conference where he introduced his new labor secretary nominee and took extensive questions from the press.
Source: CNN