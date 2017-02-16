Breaking News
President Trump's full press conference
President Trump announces his new labor secretary nominee and takes questions from reporters.
Donald Trump press conference 2/16/17 (14 Videos)
President Trump's full press conference
Tapper: Trump's presser was unhinged
Trump talks about shooting Russian ship
Trump takes questions from CNN reporter
Trump: Russia is a ruse
Trump supporters praise presser
Trump: I am the least anti-Semitic person
Trump: I'd love to meet with black caucus
Trump to reporter: You set up the meeting
Trump: Press illegally gets information
Trump called out for inaccurate information
Trump: Russia is fake news
Trump announces his labor secretary pick
Trump boasts approval rating, attacks media
Trump: I inherited a mess
President Trump's full press conference
