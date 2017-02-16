Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump: I inherited a mess

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump: I inherited a mess

During a press conference, President Donald Trump said that he and his administration "inherited a big mess" in the US and abroad.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Trump: I inherited a mess

Wolf

During a press conference, President Donald Trump said that he and his administration "inherited a big mess" in the US and abroad.
Source: CNN