Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Donald Trump Flynn media Russia remarks_00003821
Donald Trump Flynn media Russia remarks_00003821

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump: Press illegally gets information

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump: Press illegally gets information

Donald Trump comments on Michael Flynn's departure and says the press illegally obtains information about what's happening behind the scenes in his administration.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Trump: Press illegally gets information

Wolf

Donald Trump comments on Michael Flynn's departure and says the press illegally obtains information about what's happening behind the scenes in his administration.
Source: CNN