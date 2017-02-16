Trump: I'd love to meet with black caucus

Breaking News

When asked during a press conference if he would include the Congressional Black Caucus in meetings to discuss inner city reform, President Donald Trump said he would love to include them and then claimed that Rep. Elijah Cummings backed out of a planned meeting.
