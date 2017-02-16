Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

CNN Coverline _00010216
CNN Coverline _00010216

    JUST WATCHED

    CNN brings you COVER/LINE

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

CNN brings you COVER/LINE

CNN's Kate Bennett and Hunter Schwarz bring you a new way to experience politics -- behind the scenes when the mics are turned off.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

CNN brings you COVER/LINE

CNN's Kate Bennett and Hunter Schwarz bring you a new way to experience politics -- behind the scenes when the mics are turned off.
Source: CNN