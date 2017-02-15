Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

BEDMINSTER TOWNSHIP, NJ - NOVEMBER 19: (L to R) Andrew Puzder, chief executive of CKE Restaurants, exits after his meeting with president-elect Donald Trump at Trump International Golf Club, November 19, 2016 in Bedminster Township, New Jersey. Trump and his transition team are in the process of filling cabinet and other high level positions for the new administration
BEDMINSTER TOWNSHIP, NJ - NOVEMBER 19: (L to R) Andrew Puzder, chief executive of CKE Restaurants, exits after his meeting with president-elect Donald Trump at Trump International Golf Club, November 19, 2016 in Bedminster Township, New Jersey. Trump and his transition team are in the process of filling cabinet and other high level positions for the new administration

    JUST WATCHED

    GOP Senators urge WH to drop key nomination

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

GOP Senators urge WH to drop key nomination

Top Senate Republicans have urged President Trump to withdraw the Andrew Puzder nomination for labor secretary. CNN's Manu Raju reports.
Source: CNN

Who is in Trump's cabinet? (15 Videos)

See More

GOP Senators urge WH to drop key nomination

Wolf

Top Senate Republicans have urged President Trump to withdraw the Andrew Puzder nomination for labor secretary. CNN's Manu Raju reports.
Source: CNN