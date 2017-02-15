Breaking News

    Schiff: Trump fondness for Putin inexplicable

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) calls President Trump's fondness for Putin "inexplicable" during a bipartisan press conference introducing a bill that would limit Trump's power to lift Russian sanctions.
