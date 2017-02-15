Breaking News
Trump campaign aides had contact with Russia
Trump campaign aides had contact with Russia
High-level advisers close to then-presidential nominee Donald Trump were in constant communication during the campaign with Russian officials, sources tell CNN.
Trump campaign aides had contact with Russia
