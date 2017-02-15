Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Former CIA leader: Flynn leaks not political

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Former CIA leader: Flynn leaks not political

"I'm a career intelligence officer," says Mark Lowenthal. "I'm not condoning the leaks. But the motivation is not about partisan politics."
Source: CNN

Amanpour (0 Video)

See More

Former CIA leader: Flynn leaks not political

Amanpour

"I'm a career intelligence officer," says Mark Lowenthal. "I'm not condoning the leaks. But the motivation is not about partisan politics."
Source: CNN