Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 11: The Senate side of the US Capitol is shown October 11, 2016 in Washington DC. House and Senate Republicans are in a close race with Democrats to keep control of both houses of Congress. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 11: The Senate side of the US Capitol is shown October 11, 2016 in Washington DC. House and Senate Republicans are in a close race with Democrats to keep control of both houses of Congress. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    When celebrities hit the Hill

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

When celebrities hit the Hill

Celebrities have been testifying about the issues close to their hearts for decades.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

When celebrities hit the Hill

Celebrities have been testifying about the issues close to their hearts for decades.
Source: CNN