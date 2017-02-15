Breaking News

Andrew Puzder
    Puzder withdraws as labor secretary

Andrew Puzder has withdrawn as President Donald Trump's choice for labor secretary, a source close to Puzder and a senior administration official said. CNN's Manu Raju reports.
Source: CNN

