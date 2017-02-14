Breaking News
CNN
Toggle Search
Search
Election Results
Nation
World
Our Team
CNN.com
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Spicer defends missile talk at Mar-a-Lago
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Spicer defends missile talk at Mar-a-Lago
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer says President Trump did not discuss confidential matters about North Korea at his Mar-a-Lago dining area.
Source: CNN
North Korea Tensions (16 Videos)
Spicer defends missile talk at Mar-a-Lago
Officials: North Korea missile tech advancing
North Korea test-fires ballistic missile
N. Korea tests intermediate-range missile
China & North Korea: A complicated relationship
Trump, Abe respond to N. Korea missile test
US aims to reassure alliance with S. Korea
What is the future of the US-S. Korea alliance?
Defector: Kim wants to talk to Trump
N. Korea: ICBM can launch anytime and anywhere
Trump vows to stop North Korea in tweet
Americans in South Korea prepare for the worst
Can North Korea launch an ICBM?
What could Trump do about North Korea?
N. Korea claims it's close to testing an ICBM
Defector: North Korea determined to have nukes
North Korea's nuclear test: What you need to know
See More
Spicer defends missile talk at Mar-a-Lago
Wolf
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer says President Trump did not discuss confidential matters about North Korea at his Mar-a-Lago dining area.
Source: CNN