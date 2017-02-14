Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Steven Mnuchin sworn in as treasury secretary

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Steven Mnuchin sworn in as treasury secretary

President Trump introduces Steve Mnuchin as US treasury secretary after a contentious confirmation process and a 53-47 vote in the Senate.
Source: CNN

Who is in Trump's cabinet? (15 Videos)

See More

Steven Mnuchin sworn in as treasury secretary

President Trump introduces Steve Mnuchin as US treasury secretary after a contentious confirmation process and a 53-47 vote in the Senate.
Source: CNN