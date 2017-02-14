Breaking News
CNN
Toggle Search
Search
Election Results
Nation
World
Our Team
CNN.com
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Paul Ryan: Trump right to ask Flynn to resign
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Paul Ryan: Trump right to ask Flynn to resign
House Speaker Paul Ryan (R) said President Trump did the right thing by asking Michael Flynn to resign.
Source: CNN
Retired Lt. General Michael Flynn (18 Videos)
Paul Ryan: Trump right to ask Flynn to resign
Will Flynn's resignation alter US-Russia ties?
Michael Flynn in 60 seconds
Michael Flynn resigns
Source: WH knew Flynn misled officials on Russia
Spicer: Trump is evaluating Flynn situation
Report: Flynn talked sanctions with Russia
Analyst: Flynn disrespecting the presidency
Michael Flynn: Iran officially on notice
Christie on Flynn: 'One president at a time'
Pence: Flynn's son not official aide
General: Flynn must reconcile Muslim remarks
Spicer: Gen. Flynn understands the threat
Flynn's views a departure from US policy
Who is Michael Flynn?
Flynn: "Don't know if Roe v. Wade" should be overturned
Potential Trump VP: I will vote for him no matter what
Trump's national security adviser resigns
See More
Paul Ryan: Trump right to ask Flynn to resign
Newsroom
House Speaker Paul Ryan (R) said President Trump did the right thing by asking Michael Flynn to resign.
Source: CNN