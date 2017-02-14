Breaking News
CNN
Toggle Search
Search
Election Results
Nation
World
Our Team
CNN.com
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Tempers boil over Trump, Russia relationship
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Tempers boil over Trump, Russia relationship
Former George W. Bush political director Matt Schlapp and political commentator Ana Navarro spar over Trump's former national security adviser's discussions with a Russian ambassador.
Source: CNN
Stories worth watching (15 Videos)
Tempers boil over Trump, Russia relationship
American Girl's new doll is...a boy?
Mnuchin: Current sanctions on Russia in place
Victor Cruz has money advice for athletes
Sean Spicer's tough start
White House plugs Ivanka Trump's brand
H&R Block CEO: Trump is right about tax reform
Trump meets with airline execs
How much is the First Lady's 'brand' worth?
Mexicans protest gas hikes
Vets group speaks to President Trump through ad
Crash dummies are getting 'supersized'
Chevy Bolt powers through
These women dream of working for the NFL
Bodega owners protest immigration order
Behind the scenes of the Puppy Bowl
See More
Tempers boil over Trump, Russia relationship
Newsroom
Former George W. Bush political director Matt Schlapp and political commentator Ana Navarro spar over Trump's former national security adviser's discussions with a Russian ambassador.
Source: CNN