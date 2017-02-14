Breaking News

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 01: National Security Adviser Michael Flynn answers questions in the briefing room of the White House February 1, 2017 in Washington, DC. Flynn said the White House is "officially putting Iran on notice" for a recent missile test and support for Houthi rebels in Yemen. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 01: National Security Adviser Michael Flynn answers questions in the briefing room of the White House February 1, 2017 in Washington, DC. Flynn said the White House is "officially putting Iran on notice" for a recent missile test and support for Houthi rebels in Yemen. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

    Trump's national security adviser resigns

Trump's national security adviser resigns

President Donald Trump's National Security Adviser Michael Flynn resigns amid controversy over contact with Russia. CNN's Joe Johns reports.
Trump's national security adviser resigns

President Donald Trump's National Security Adviser Michael Flynn resigns amid controversy over contact with Russia. CNN's Joe Johns reports.
