Kellyanne Conway during the daily press briefing in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, January 24, 2017 in Washington, DC. Spicer did not offer evidence to support President Trump's claim that millions of people voted illegally. (Photo by Cheriss May/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Kellyanne Conway during the daily press briefing in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, January 24, 2017 in Washington, DC.

    Ethics office recommends WH investigate Conway

The Office of Government Ethics says the White House should consider launching an investigation and taking disciplinary action against Kellyanne Conway, a top adviser for President Donald Trump, for endorsing Ivanka Trump's products on television last week.
