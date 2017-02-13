Breaking News
CNN
Toggle Search
Search
Election Results
Nation
World
Our Team
CNN.com
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Trump: US shares special bond with Canada
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Trump: US shares special bond with Canada
At a joint press conference with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, President Trump said the two countries will coordinate to create jobs and keep the citizens safe.
Source: CNN
Donald Trump and foreign policy (16 Videos)
Trump: US shares special bond with Canada
Report: Flynn talked sanctions with Russia
Trump to host Abe at his resort
McCain: Australia a very important ally
Trump on travel ban: Call it what you want
White House: Yemen raid not 100% success
EU leader warns of Trump threat
Trump signs 3 executive actions
Donald Trump slams Trans-Pacific Partnership
What's the point of NATO?
Trump's criticism rattles European allies
Is Donald Trump changing his stance on NATO?
China: No negotiation on 'One China' policy
President-elect Trump slams China on Twitter
Flynn contacted Russia day of new US sanctions
Conway: Trump well aware of US-China policy
How will Trump deal with China?
See More
Trump: US shares special bond with Canada
Newsroom
At a joint press conference with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, President Trump said the two countries will coordinate to create jobs and keep the citizens safe.
Source: CNN