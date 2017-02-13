Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

trump handshake power grab origwx bw_00000000
trump handshake power grab origwx bw_00000000

    JUST WATCHED

    The art of the Trump power grab

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

The art of the Trump power grab

President Trump has gotten a lot of attention for his signature handshake style.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

The art of the Trump power grab

President Trump has gotten a lot of attention for his signature handshake style.
Source: CNN