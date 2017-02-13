Breaking News

Mike Carlson questions Rep. Diane Black (R-Tennessee) at a town hall forum in Murfreesboro, Tennessee on February 9.
    Inside the new wave of contentious Obamacare town halls

In the summer of 2009, angry town halls erupted across the country over the Affordable Care Act. Fast forward to the present, and there's confusion again — this time about what will happen if Obamacare if repealed.
Source: CNN

