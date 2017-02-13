Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    John Oliver launches ads to educate Trump

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

John Oliver launches ads to educate Trump

In an effort to educate President Donald Trump, comedian John Oliver has launched a series of commercials to run on cable morning shows in the Washington area.
Source: HLN

John Oliver (15 Videos)

See More

John Oliver launches ads to educate Trump

In an effort to educate President Donald Trump, comedian John Oliver has launched a series of commercials to run on cable morning shows in the Washington area.
Source: HLN