Breaking News
CNN
Toggle Search
Search
Election Results
Nation
World
Our Team
CNN.com
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Man booed after 'death panel' comment
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Man booed after 'death panel' comment
Rep. Gus Bilirakis (R) fields questions at a healthcare reform listening session in New Port Richey, Florida. The false
claim of 'death panels' in the ACA
was
PolitiFact's "Lie of the Year" in 2009.
Source: CNN
Obamacare town halls (6 Videos)
Man booed after 'death panel' comment
Man to GOP rep: Obamacare saved my daughter
Man at town hall: Rip Obamacare to shreds
Teacher's town hall question goes viral
Protesters disrupt GOP gathering in Utah
Anger erupts at GOP town hall
See More
Man booed after 'death panel' comment
Rep. Gus Bilirakis (R) fields questions at a healthcare reform listening session in New Port Richey, Florida. The false
claim of 'death panels' in the ACA
was
PolitiFact's "Lie of the Year" in 2009.
Source: CNN