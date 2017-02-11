Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Death panels question town hall Florida sot_00001728
Death panels question town hall Florida sot_00001728

    JUST WATCHED

    Man booed after 'death panel' comment

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Man booed after 'death panel' comment

Rep. Gus Bilirakis (R) fields questions at a healthcare reform listening session in New Port Richey, Florida.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Man booed after 'death panel' comment

Rep. Gus Bilirakis (R) fields questions at a healthcare reform listening session in New Port Richey, Florida.
Source: CNN