Breaking News
CNN
Toggle Search
Search
Election Results
Nation
World
Our Team
CNN.com
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Sessions' Senate replacement raises eyebrows
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Sessions' Senate replacement raises eyebrows
Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley appointed the state's attorney general, a key player in an effort to investigate the governor, to succeed Sen. Jeff Sessions in the US Senate.
Source: CNN
Alabama governor sex scandal (5 Videos)
Sessions' Senate replacement raises eyebrows
Alabama Gov. Bentley faces impeachment battle
Alabama governor faces possible impeachment
Aide to Alabama governor resigns amid sex scandal
Will Alabama Gov. heed calls to resign over alleged affair?
Governor denies affair despite explicit recordings
See More
Sessions' Senate replacement raises eyebrows
Newsroom
Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley appointed the state's attorney general, a key player in an effort to investigate the governor, to succeed Sen. Jeff Sessions in the US Senate.
Source: CNN