Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Washington AG responds to Trump's tweet

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Washington AG responds to Trump's tweet

Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson responds to President Donald Trump's tweet on the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals ruling against reinstating his travel ban.
Source: KCPQ

President Trump's travel ban (15 Videos)

See More

Washington AG responds to Trump's tweet

Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson responds to President Donald Trump's tweet on the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals ruling against reinstating his travel ban.
Source: KCPQ