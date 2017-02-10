Breaking News
CNN
Toggle Search
Search
Election Results
Nation
World
Our Team
CNN.com
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Washington AG responds to Trump's tweet
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Washington AG responds to Trump's tweet
Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson responds to President Donald Trump's tweet on the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals ruling against reinstating his travel ban.
Source: KCPQ
President Trump's travel ban (15 Videos)
Washington AG responds to Trump's tweet
Trump: Court's decision was political
Trump responds: See you in court
Washington claims victory on travel ban ruling
Explaining the court decision on travel ban
More than one travel ban judge threatened
James Clapper comments on Trump's travel ban
Analyst: Travel ban raises hard question
Judges challenge lawyers on travel ban hearing
DHS: Trump's travel ban is necessary, lawful
Trump rips federal judge who halted travel ban
Justice Department appeals travel ban ruling
Homeland Security suspends travel ban process
Trump: Travel ban decision was political
Conway responds to court's travel ban ruling
See More
Washington AG responds to Trump's tweet
Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson responds to President Donald Trump's tweet on the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals ruling against reinstating his travel ban.
Source: KCPQ