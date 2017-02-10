Breaking News
CNN
Toggle Search
Search
Election Results
Nation
World
Our Team
CNN.com
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Navy says over half of its air fleet can't fly
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Navy says over half of its air fleet can't fly
US Navy officials have alerted Congress that budget cuts and other factors have led more than half of its air fleet to be grounded.
Source: CNN
Military (10 Videos)
Navy says over half of its air fleet can't fly
Navy to commission controversial $475M vessel
Camera explores inside sunken USS Arizona
Navy's new 'Excalibur' weapon tested
US Navy commissions newest littoral combat ship
Navy's newest ship USS Zumwalt commissioned
US Navy launches new warship
Navy warship tested against 10,000-pound explosive
Navy's $3B stealth warship sets sail
Trump says fighter jet is too expensive (2016)
US delivers F-35 fighter jets to Israel
See More
Navy says over half of its air fleet can't fly
US Navy officials have alerted Congress that budget cuts and other factors have led more than half of its air fleet to be grounded.
Source: CNN