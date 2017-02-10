Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

PORT KLANG, MALAYSIA: US Navy maintenance crew work on the radome of an F/A-18 Hornet strike aircraft on board the US aircraft carrier Nimitz in Port Klang, 30 June 2005. The USS Nimitz, the world's largest nuclear-powered aircraft carrier with a length of nearly 1,100 feet (340m) and a displacement over 95,000 tons, is in Malaysia for a scheduled port call until 04 July 2005. AFP PHOTO/TENGKU BAHAR (Photo credit should read TENGKU BAHAR/AFP/Getty Images)
PORT KLANG, MALAYSIA: US Navy maintenance crew work on the radome of an F/A-18 Hornet strike aircraft on board the US aircraft carrier Nimitz in Port Klang, 30 June 2005. The USS Nimitz, the world's largest nuclear-powered aircraft carrier with a length of nearly 1,100 feet (340m) and a displacement over 95,000 tons, is in Malaysia for a scheduled port call until 04 July 2005. AFP PHOTO/TENGKU BAHAR (Photo credit should read TENGKU BAHAR/AFP/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    Navy says over half of its air fleet can't fly

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Navy says over half of its air fleet can't fly

US Navy officials have alerted Congress that budget cuts and other factors have led more than half of its air fleet to be grounded.
Source: CNN

Military (10 Videos)

See More

Navy says over half of its air fleet can't fly

US Navy officials have alerted Congress that budget cuts and other factors have led more than half of its air fleet to be grounded.
Source: CNN