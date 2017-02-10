Breaking News

US President Donald Trump steps off Air Force One on February 6, 2017 upon arrival at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland. / AFP / MANDEL NGAN (Photo credit should read MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)
    Trump on travel ban: We will win that battle

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, President Donald Trump said a "brand new" executive order on immigration was possible. Trump's remarks come after a federal appeals court ruled against reinstating a travel ban on citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries.
Source: CNN