Breaking News
CNN
Toggle Search
Search
Election Results
Nation
World
Our Team
CNN.com
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Teacher's town hall question goes viral
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Teacher's town hall question goes viral
A Tennessee woman confronts Rep. Diane Black (R-TN) about health care reform at a town hall meeting in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.
Source: CNN
President Obama's Affordable Care Act (14 Videos)
Teacher's town hall question goes viral
Cruz, Sanders debate Obamacare in 90 seconds
Reality check on Obamacare
Fate of Obamacare faces legislative realities
Sanders, Cruz clash on future of Obamacare
Family's Obamacare plea: Meet us before repeal
Sanders: Republicans in a panic over Obamacare
Trump: Obamacare replacement completed by 2018
GOP: We want to give states flexibility in new health care plan
GOP governor: Keep this part of Obamacare
Trump: Obamacare is a disaster
What is being done to save Obamacare?
Sen. Cassidy introduces Obamacare alternative
Nunes: Obamacare will be replaced in stages
Schumer: Trump's Obamacare order 'meaningless'
See More
Teacher's town hall question goes viral
A Tennessee woman confronts Rep. Diane Black (R-TN) about health care reform at a town hall meeting in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.
Source: CNN