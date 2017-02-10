Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

james clapper jim sciutto full_00000000
james clapper jim sciutto full_00000000

    JUST WATCHED

    Clapper: Travel ban 'recruiting tool' for ISIS

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Clapper: Travel ban 'recruiting tool' for ISIS

CNN's Jim Sciutto sat down with James Clapper, the former Director of National Intelligence, in his first interview since leaving office.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Clapper: Travel ban 'recruiting tool' for ISIS

CNN's Jim Sciutto sat down with James Clapper, the former Director of National Intelligence, in his first interview since leaving office.
Source: CNN