Dr. Ryan Kincer demonstrates the elasticity of the hagfish slime secreted from the the Pacific hagfish within the net aboard Naval Surface Warfare Center Panama City Division (NSWC PCD) Nov. 29, 2016. U.S. Navy photo by Ron Newsome (Released) 161129-N-PB086-014
    Navy developing defense tools from fish slime

US Navy scientists have produced a synthetic version of hagfish slime that they hope to use in protective gear for troops.
Source: CNN

US Navy scientists have produced a synthetic version of hagfish slime that they hope to use in protective gear for troops.
