Trump Blumenthal Gorsuch criticism false wolf
Trump Blumenthal Gorsuch criticism false wolf_00000000

    Trump doubles-down on false Blumenthal charge

President Donald Trump falsely accused a Democratic senator of misrepresenting his Supreme Court nominee's words, according to several familiar with the incident.
