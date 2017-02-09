Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 15: Republican political strategist Kellyanne Conway speaks with reporters in the lobby at Trump Tower, December 15, 2016 in New York City. President-elect Donald Trump and his transition team are in the process of filling cabinet and other high level positions for the new administration. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 15: Republican political strategist Kellyanne Conway speaks with reporters in the lobby at Trump Tower, December 15, 2016 in New York City. President-elect Donald Trump and his transition team are in the process of filling cabinet and other high level positions for the new administration. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    Spicer: Kellyanne Conway has been counseled

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Spicer: Kellyanne Conway has been counseled

Press Secretary Sean Spicer says Kellyanne Conway has been "counseled" after comments she made during an interview from the White House briefing room urging people to buy Ivanka Trump's products.
Source: CNN

Kellyanne Conway (14 Videos)

See More

Spicer: Kellyanne Conway has been counseled

Newsroom

Press Secretary Sean Spicer says Kellyanne Conway has been "counseled" after comments she made during an interview from the White House briefing room urging people to buy Ivanka Trump's products.
Source: CNN