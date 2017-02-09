Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Kellyanne Conway, senior adviser to Donald Trump, speaks on January 19, 2017, in Washington, DC.
Kellyanne Conway, senior adviser to Donald Trump, speaks on January 19, 2017, in Washington, DC.

    JUST WATCHED

    Booker: Kellyanne Conway clearly broke the law

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Booker: Kellyanne Conway clearly broke the law

Sen. Cory Booker says that senior adviser Kellyanne Conway broke the law during a televised interview when she urged viewers to purchase Ivanka Trump-branded products.
Source: CNN

Kellyanne Conway (14 Videos)

See More

Booker: Kellyanne Conway clearly broke the law

The Lead

Sen. Cory Booker says that senior adviser Kellyanne Conway broke the law during a televised interview when she urged viewers to purchase Ivanka Trump-branded products.
Source: CNN