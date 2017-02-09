Breaking News

    Booker: I respect Gorsuch for speaking out

Sen. Cory Booker tells CNN's Jake Tapper that he respects Judge Neil Gorsuch for speaking out against President Donald Trump's tweets criticizing a federal judge.
