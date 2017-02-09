Sen. Blumenthal responds to Trump attack

Breaking News
President Trump says that Sen. Richard Blumenthal misrepresented a conversation
with Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch. Ron Bonjean, who is leading communications for Gorsuch during the confirmation process, confirmed Gorsuch called Trump's tweet about the "so-called judge" "disheartening" and "demoralizing" in his conversation with the senator.
