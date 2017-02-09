Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Chella, from Sherman Oaks, holds the U.S. flag with words from the sonnet, "The New Colossus," by poet Emma Lazarus while joining people who continue to protest President Donald Trump's travel ban at the Tom Bradley International Terminal at LAX on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
Chella, from Sherman Oaks, holds the U.S. flag with words from the sonnet, "The New Colossus," by poet Emma Lazarus while joining people who continue to protest President Donald Trump's travel ban at the Tom Bradley International Terminal at LAX on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

    JUST WATCHED

    Anti-Trump protesters use Tea Party tactics

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Anti-Trump protesters use Tea Party tactics

CNN's Athena Jones reports on how anti-Trump protesters are using Tea Party tactics to disrupt and influence more liberal agendas.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Anti-Trump protesters use Tea Party tactics

CNN's Athena Jones reports on how anti-Trump protesters are using Tea Party tactics to disrupt and influence more liberal agendas.
Source: CNN